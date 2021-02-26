Scientists fear that the International Space Station has already exhausted its resource, they write “News“.

During the conversation with the correspondents of the publication, experts noted that the station has been in operation since 1998, and initially it was designed for 15 years.

In their opinion, at the moment there may be more than six cracks in the metal shell of the ISS. In the future, their number may increase as a result of cyclic mechanical stress and temperature changes.

Alexander Semenov, head of the Department of Physical Electronics and Technology at ETU LETI, noted that approximately the same processes led to the destruction of the Mir station.

According to him, the metal’s properties can be restored only by melting it down. This will require a complete replacement of the entire body of the ISS emergency module, which is not possible.

Earlier it was reported that the members of the ISS crew temporarily sealed several possible air leaks from the Russian Zvezda module. Next week, it is planned to seal the crack found in the module’s transition chamber.