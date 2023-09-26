Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, launches the Guide to Generative Artificial Intelligence Applications in the Media.

During the session “How will artificial intelligence affect the media” within the activities of the first day of the Arab Media Forum, the scientists said that artificial intelligence does not constitute a threat, but rather an important tool full of opportunities.

He added, “Smart systems are competing with humans in creating content,” indicating that media professionals will move towards creating and publishing content via digital platforms and dispensing with traditional ones.

He pointed out that studies indicate that by 2025, 90% of content will be created by artificial intelligence, adding that 471 billion music tracks were developed by a team of young people using artificial intelligence.