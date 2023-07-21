5 patients had already had virus regression after receiving bone marrow with mutation; the 6th patient received standard marrow

Scientists announced on Thursday (July 20, 2023) another case of remission of the AIDS virus after a bone marrow transplant. The “Geneva patient” is the 6th person to register a relapse of the disease after receiving the donation. The case was disclosed during an event that precedes the Conference of the International Society of AIDS, in Brisbane, Australia.

All 5 patients in whom HIV remission was seen after transplantation were being treated for blood cancer. They received stem cells with a rare mutation, which had a gene called CCR5 delta 32, known to prevent HIV from entering cells. The “Geneva patient”, however, received a bone marrow without the mutation.

Bone marrow transplant was done in 2018 to treat aggressive leukemia. At the time, the patient was undergoing antiretroviral treatment, which was gradually reduced until it was completely interrupted in November 2021. After 20 months without receiving the medication, the virus remains undetectable.

Sharon Lewin, president of International AIDS SocietyI told AFP that the case ispromising”, but warned that there could still be an HIV rebound. “This particular individual will need to be closely monitored over the coming months and years.“, he spoke.

HIV remissions recorded after stem cell transplantation are considered a breakthrough, but are not an option for many patients because they involve a risky procedure. The case of the “Geneva patient”, however, shows new possibilities for curing the disease.