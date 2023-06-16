Estadão Contenti

06/16/2023 – 3:13 am

Scientists this week announced the creation of the world’s first synthetic human embryo using stem cells – a breakthrough that, in the future, could make reproduction do without eggs and sperm.

The development of this model – similar to a natural human embryo in its first stages of development – ​​is a tool that can allow great advances in the most different fields of Medicine, such as the study of genetic diseases and the determination of the biological causes of recurrent miscarriages, just to cite two examples.

Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, from the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech, for its acronym in English), presented the work on Wednesday, 14, at the annual meeting of the International Society for Research with Stem Cells, in Boston, USA.

The work has not yet been published in any scientific journal, which should happen in the coming months. “We managed to create models similar to human embryos by reprogramming embryonic stem cells”, he announced in plenary, according to the BBC british.

The work, however, raises important ethical and legal questions, since the creation of an embryo in the laboratory is not foreseen in the current legislation. Although the structure does not have a heart or brain, it does have stem cells that would be capable of forming the entire embryo, if their development were stimulated.

There is no short- or medium-term perspective that synthetic embryos can be used clinically. It would be illegal to implant them in a woman’s uterus, for example, and it’s still not entirely clear whether the structure would continue to develop beyond the embryonic stage. Synthetic mouse embryos, for example, implanted in a female uterus, did not lead to a pregnancy.

The main objective of the work, as explained by Magdalena, is to try to understand what happens during a period of embryonic development that scientists call the “black box”.

It is that, by law, in most countries, it is only possible to cultivate human embryos in the laboratory for up to 14 days – precisely because of ethical issues. After this period, scientists are only able to follow the embryonic development much further ahead, through ultrasound examinations of pregnant women. In her presentation at the conference, Magdalena explained that she was able to grow the synthetic embryo beyond 14 days.

“The idea is that if you have a human embryo model made from stem cells, you can get a lot of information about what happens in the early stages of embryonic development, including what can go wrong, without having to use embryos. humans”, explained in an interview to the British newspaper The Guardian, the specialist in stem cell biology and genetic development Robin Lovell-Badge, from the Francis Crick Institute, in London.

Stem cells are the first to appear in embryonic development. It is from them that specific lineages of cells are formed. Scientists have known for at least a decade how to induce stem cells to transform into specific cells.























