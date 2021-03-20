The tension between China and the United States is hurting science. Some international investigators believe that the US Department of Justice, in its legitimate concern about surveillance and the theft of intellectual property by Beijing, is getting out of hand. The latest example is the arrest of Gang Chen, a professor of nanotechnology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Two months ago he was arrested for hiding his ties to the Chinese government by asking for federal funding. Shortly after, he was released on bail, but the news shocked the campus. More than 200 colleagues, some Nobel laureates, signed an open letter to the president of MIT showing their respect and solidarity towards Gang Chen, and highlighting his contributions not only to the United States, but to global knowledge.

