Scientists view Mars as a refuge for humanity, an alternative or complement to Earth. A NoonPost article examines the most promising projects that will make the Red Planet habitable.

NASA launched the 3D Printed Habitat Challenge, where participants had to model a dwelling for four astronauts using 3D printing techniques and materials existing on the surface of Mars. The choice was due to the fact that the flight will have to take a large amount of fuel due to its duration, so the spacecraft should have the lightest possible cargo on board in order to reduce the launch cost.

Related materials Space Dash Moon landing, Mars flight and new rockets: why 2021 will go down in the history of astronautics? We took the height. SpaceX has a strong competitor. Rocket Lab’s missile could be the American response to Soyuz

The first place went to the Ice House project, created by the SEArch (Space Exploration Architecture) team. The idea is to search for enough ice in the northern part of the planet to make an ice house out of it that can protect people from radiation, but at the same time retain enough light and the ability to see the world around.

In second place was the variant called MARSHA. It involves the use of 3D printing and robotics, with the help of which structures are created from basalt fiber and plant bioplastics. On the third line was the Zopherus project. An autonomous robot printer is used to build hexagonal structures inside a sealed cabin from materials found on the surface of Mars. The design process does not require human intervention.

The fourth place was taken by Mars Habitat, its author was the famous architect Norman Foster, who previously presented a variant of a dwelling on the Moon. He proposed the construction of durable dwellings from Martian rocks using robots working semi-autonomously. In fifth place is Mars Science City, developed by a team from the Mohammed Ibn Rashid Space Center in collaboration with the architecture bureau BIG. The houses will be made using 3D printing and desert sand.

Closes the six winners of the Martian Seed of Life. The authors of the project are architects from Malaysia Varis Zaki and Amir Amzar. They suggested building bamboo dwellings because it is easy to grow on Mars due to the large amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The authors of the NoonPost article summed up that in the long term, a person will be able to settle on the Red Planet, although this seems like fantasy at the present time. Nevertheless, life there will not be analogous to earthly, since it will be necessary to create life support systems and carefully monitor the habitat.

Earlier, the Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko named three obstacles to the exploration of Mars. He noted that astronauts may not return back to Earth. In addition, there is a very large communication delay and it is not clear how to correct the flight under these conditions. There is also no scientific evidence of what will happen to a person when he leaves the radiation belt of the planet.