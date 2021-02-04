Mexican authorities and scientists investigate a possible new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, cause of COVID-19, which would have been born in the western state of Jalisco and which would be added to other mutations that have arisen in the United Kingdom, Brazil or South Africa.

Researchers from the Laboratory for the Diagnosis of Emerging and Reemerging Diseases (LaDEER) of the University of Guadalajara announced this week that they found a variation of SARS-CoV-2 in the samples from four infected people originating from this entity.

Natali Vega, head of the laboratory, stated at a press conference that these variations could be indicators of a new Mexican variant, or that the virus had effects on the processes that give immunity to a person after infection.

In Mexico they seek to determine if the new variant that appeared in Jalisco is a new strain or a modification of others. Photo: REUTER

“This mutation is important, as it could have a lower affinity for neutralizing antibodies. This means that if I have already been infected and generated immunity, I would theoretically be protected if I am in contact with the virus again, but if it changes, it is likely that the immunity will not protect me ”, he indicated.

He explained that they extended the investigation to the samples of more people infected in the last month in the region, one of the most populated in Mexico, and they carry out sequencing and bioinformatic analysis work that in two weeks will have more forceful results.

The specialist specified that it is “Hasty” to say that this variation will affect the effectiveness of vaccines, as it is necessary to carry out more in-depth clinical studies.

LaDEER performs free PCR and serological tests on patients suspected of contagion of COVID-19 as part of the Radar Jalisco strategy.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, speaks at a press conference about the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Photo: XINHUA

Laboratory researchers, in conjunction with a molecular biology diagnostic company, have reviewed 700 samples and detected on January 27 four positive cases with a mutation similar to the E484K of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – present in the Brazilian strain and in the South African strain – as part of an investigation to detect new variants or mutations.

Less immune power

One of the patients had contact with a person in Puerto Vallarta, where the contagion began, while the others did not report having had contact with people who had traveled abroad or abroad.

The mutation was found in a region of the S protein of the virus that binds it to the human receptor and is responsible for activating the immune system in people, Francisco Muñoz, a researcher at the University of Guadalajara, told the media.

“Beyond the fact that we can detect a new strain or a new lineage that may be typical of the Mexican population, the important thing is that this mutation was detected and is already circulating in Mexico and that it has had an important relevance because it decreases from 4 to 10 times the affinity with the antibodies ”, he specified.

Health personnel in Mexico carry the body of a deceased by COVID-19. The country is one of those affected by the pandemic. Photo: EFE

This would represent a problem with patients already recovered that could suffer a new contagion or in those who are vaccinated in the coming months.

And it would make the fight against the coronavirus difficult in Mexico, a country that adds almost 1.9 million infections and more than 161,200 deaths, being the third country in the world in absolute number of deathss for COVID-19.

The other strains

On December 14, the United Kingdom reported the identification of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that, according to various studies, may spread more easily between people. The mutation reached countries in Europe, as well as the United States.

The E484K mutation was found on January 6 in a patient from Brazil and has raised alerts among scientists because this variation makes the virus more resistant to vaccines in addition to accelerating contagion.

The variant detected at the end of December in South Africa has a mutation that could make the virus more contagious and more resistant to the body’s antibodies.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported last January that three variants of covid-19 circulate in 14 countries in the region. This is the mutation found in the United Kingdom and that of South Africa that reached the American continent through contacts with people who traveled abroad, while the Brazilian mutation has caused more local havoc.

By Mariana González-Márquez – EFE