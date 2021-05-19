The study carried out in Spain to determine the efficacy and safety of mixing a first dose of AstraZeneca with a second from Pfizer it already has results. After checking the results in about 600 people under the age of 60 who received the first dose of the British vaccine, the second injection will be done with Pfizer.
“All people will thus receive their second dose in the next few days and the vaccination rate will continue to be very agile given the large number of vaccines that are arriving in our country these weeks, “they say from the Ministry of Health. According to Antonio Frías, coordinator of the ISCIII clinical research network,” a increase in neutralizing antibodies of more than 7 times 14 days after vaccination and no relevant side effects. “
However, this decision, which has not sat well with several experts in the field, despite the fact that it is something that is already carried out in other countries such as France. One of them is the epidemiologist Xabier Abad, who harshly criticizes the resolution. “The study of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) and the Government to trying to validate the 2nd dose pfizer blunder will be remembered for a long time“.
The path to simplicity ens pot fer molt savis; complicate-ho tot, brutalize-ho tot no more than is at l’abast d’incompetents, i n’hi ha molts; The study of the ISCIII i Government to try to validate the spi of the 2nd dose of #Pfizer It will be remembered molt de temps. # SARSCoV2 # CoVID19Catalunya pic.twitter.com/FHMAaTJyfF
“It does not answer the question about adverse effects”
He is not, however, the only one who has come out against a second injection of Pfizer in those vaccinated first with AstraZeneca. The epidemiologist Oriol Mitjà, from the Can Ruti Hospital, specifies that the study CombiVacs “It does not answer the question about serious adverse effects of the combination.”
➡️Germany and France using the combined guideline have not yet published their experience on #severe_adverse_effects*
➡️The short-term combination data is NOT encouraging because it increases the risk of #LEVES_adverse_effects* from 10% to 40%: fever, pain, etc.
Likewise, it requests Minister Carolina Darias to make public the arguments for making such a decision. Regarding the second dose of AstraZeneca, remember that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) states that it is safe, while “about the combination it is unknown if there may be serious adverse effects. Short-term combination data is not encouraging, increase the risk from 10% to 40% of fever and pain “.
Another expert, the microbiologist Ignacio López Goñi, criticizes the fact that not having established groups to compare the result of vaccine combinations. “If you want to draw conclusions, every experiment should always have its own controls and it is not worth “using” the controls from another experiment “.
One of the first things my thesis supervisor taught me many years ago is that if you want to draw conclusions, EVERY experiment must ALWAYS have its own controls and that it is not worth “using” the controls from another experiment: AZ + AZ, AZ + 0 , AZ + PF, PF + PF, PF + AZ, PF + 0.
“It has no scientific logic”
For his part, the researcher at the University of Leicester, Salvador Macip, considers that there is “no scientific logic” and assures that the second dose of AstraZeneca will be put in the United Kingdom, “without hesitation or offering scientifically invalid alternatives. It is not fair that this responsibility is passed on to citizens“.
2) The total study sample is 600 patients. Concluding with this sample that “The second dose with Pfizer is effective and safe for those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca” is insane, because this trial has no power to look at neither efficacy nor safety
Going to concrete figures, Dr. María Lozano compares the data from the CombiVacs study with the AstraZeneca phase IV trial. “A study of 600 people with methodological limitations compared to a study with more than 40,000 patients and endorsed by the EMA “.
