Penicillin, matches, safety glass and even that blue pill for men who claim ‘this happens to everyone’. They are all inventions discovered by accident. And so we have another one for you. Scientists at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have discovered a way to make hydrogen production more efficient, and therefore more sustainable.

Believe it or not, it was something as simple as the lighting failure that led to the accidental discovery. During an experiment, the scientists used electrolysis to generate hydrogen in a laboratory. Water is converted into hydrogen and oxygen. Important detail: the lighting in the laboratory was normally on 24 hours a day.

In 2019 there was a sudden power outage in the night. The electrolysis continued as usual, but in the dark. The scientists found the next morning that the yield had decreased significantly. They investigated the cause and found that the metal they use in the electrolysis reacts to light.

According to the literature it is impossible

“No one has ever noticed this performance drop before, because no one has ever done the experiment in the dark,” says Professor Xue Jun Min. ‘Moreover, the literature says that such a material should not be sensitive to light; light should not affect its properties.’

Okay, nice, now what?

Now you might think: nice and fascinating, they already produced the hydrogen in the light, didn’t they? Sure, but with this discovery they can further optimize the process. For example, they can make the bins from transparent material – or perhaps install more windows. In this way they can increase the efficiency of hydrogen production (almost) free of charge.

In the Netherlands alone, the government wants to produce 75,000 tons of hydrogen by 2025. By 2030, the capacity should increase six times. And that’s just our little country. Even if it’s just a little bit of energy you save, on such a huge scale it will have a big effect.

Incidentally, the Dutch government currently thinks that in 2030 there will be around 300,000 hydrogen-powered cars in the Netherlands. Hydrogen is not only the intended fuel for some vehicles, but it is also being looked at, for example, as a replacement for the gas you now cook with.