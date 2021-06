Scientist who developed Covid vaccine gets acclaim at Wimbledon

Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine| Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Scientist Sarah Gilbert, one of the virologists who led the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, was cheered by about 7,500 spectators at the famous Wimbledon tennis tournament in London this Monday (28th). ). A video shared on social networks shows the moment of the tribute. Gilbert, who received the title of queen from British royalty this year, was given a standing ovation by those present before the tournament’s opening game between Novak Djokovic and Briton Jack Draper.