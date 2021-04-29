Physicist Viktor Kudryavtsev, accused of treason, has died. This was announced by his lawyer Ivan Pavlov on his page in Facebook…

“An outstanding Russian scientist, physicist Viktor Kudryavtsev, a client of Team 29, accused of high treason, has died. A year and two months in Lefortovo, on an absurd charge, completely undermined his health, ”Pavlov said.

Kudryavtsev was detained in July 2018 and accused of transferring classified information about hypersonic technologies to a Belgian institute with which the Ministry of Defense cooperated. The prosecution insisted that this data could be used to create weapons. The physicist did not have official access to state secrets. In May, the scientist’s arrest was extended for two months due to spam in his mail – he received a letter about an approved US green card.

In September 2019, the man was released from the pre-trial detention center on recognizance not to leave.