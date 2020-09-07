Director of the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Analysis Institute of Siberia and the Far East, Physician of Medical Sciences, Professor Sergei Balakhonov believes that this fall it’s essential to be vaccinated towards influenza, the hazard of which is at least SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus.

“Rossiyskaya Gazeta” the scientist stated that Russians shouldn’t be confronted with the query of which vaccine to want, from coronavirus or from influenza, for the reason that influenza virus is extra contagious, and, not like coronavirus, actively mutates. This season, three new strains have emerged and a brand new vaccine has been developed towards them.

Balakhonov says flu photographs have confirmed efficient. He stated that it’s essential to vaccinate earlier than the event of the epidemic course of – till November. Thus, this 12 months, vaccines towards influenza and towards coronavirus won’t be mixed, for the reason that mass use of Sputnik V will not be deliberate for the autumn.

As well as, the scientist recommends vaccination towards pneumococcal an infection as a result of elevated incidence of community-acquired pneumonia.

Based on the specialist, vaccination is among the only methods to stop large epidemic issues.

Earlier, the pinnacle of the Russian Ministry of Well being, Mikhail Murashko, informed who must be vaccinated towards influenza. The vaccination is advisable, initially, for sufferers with weight problems, diabetes mellitus and persistent illnesses of the lungs and coronary heart.

Additionally, the vaccine is critical for well being employees. The Minister careworn that the amount of vaccination of personnel of medical establishments needs to be 80-85%.