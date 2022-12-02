Home page World

Also known as the “sea dragon,” the ichthyosaur is a marine reptile that ruled the seas 160 million years ago. © IMAGO/Stock Trek Images

Paleontologist Dean Lomax accidentally discovered a replica of a sea creature that died out 160 million years ago in a museum. Its discovery opens up new possibilities for science.

Berlin/Yale – Many undiscovered creatures are still slumbering in the depths of the sea. For example, the rumor has persisted for years that the primeval basking shark Megalodon still exists. It happens regularly supposed sightings. However, there were other primeval monsters in the waters of the world – such as the ichthyosaur.

Paleontologist stumbles upon lost replica of 160-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’

When Dean Lomax, a University of Manchester paleontologist, was trawling through the fossil collection at Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, he discovered what appeared to be the remains of a crocodile on a slab of slate. Although the scientist had never been to the museum before, the specimen looked familiar, like science.org reported. The cast resembled the first historical illustration of the “sea dragon”. Three years later he came across another find in the Natural History Museum in Berlin.

In fact, two casts were made of the skeleton of the ichthyosaur. They are also the only two records of the sea creature, as reported by Lomax. The original remains were destroyed in a bombing raid on London during World War II. Thanks to the two replicas of the “sea dragon”, the scientists can now examine it again in more detail and compare the extent to which the historical depiction agrees with it. “This specimen was an important piece of the gigantic prehistoric puzzle,” says Lomax.

Both replicas of the “Sea Dragon” are not identical

In the 1800s, young explorer Mary Anning and her brother discovered the skull of the ichthyosaur. A few years later, she found a complete specimen, which provided the basis for the two replicas. However, the two replicas of the “Sea Dragon” are not identical. For example, while the find from Berlin is in better condition, the find from Yale is probably a better representation of the original find. In the meantime, the creation of replicas has become much easier thanks to 3D scanning technology.