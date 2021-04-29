To prevent severe COVID-19, vitamins C and D should be taken in combination with melatonin and zinc. Such a set was revealed in a conversation with RIA News Italian scientist, member of the scientific and technical committee on coronavirus infection under the regional government of Sicily, professor of medicine Salvatore Corrao.

As the agency notes, a group of scientists from Italy for six months studied the effect of these additives on the organisms of patients. As a result, experts calculated the dose that should be taken to achieve the best effect from the drugs.

Related materials Natural Born Killers China has become a hotbed of deadly epidemics. How do viruses appear there over and over again?

According to him, one to two grams of vitamin C should be added to food every day and 50 thousand international units of vitamin D every month. In this case, it is better to drink the second on a full stomach.

Also, according to Corrao, melatonin should be taken in a dosage of six to ten milligrams every night. “It should be borne in mind that it can cause drowsiness and therefore is contraindicated in some categories of patients,” the professor warned.

He also added that you need to eat 50 milligrams of pure zinc every day. Given that this substance accumulates in the body, over time, the dose should be reduced by 25 milligrams. The expert recalled that the drugs must be taken under the supervision of a doctor.

Previously, Brazilian scientists found that the polyphenol curcumin, found in turmeric roots and used as a food coloring, is a potential antiviral agent for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.