Dortmund – The corona vaccination repeatedly causes heated discussions on the Internet. But caution is advised: again and again, false information is circulated, warning of undesirable consequences or side effects. A currently widespread theory claims that vaccination against Covid-19 would cause a more severe course if infected. The Dortmund immunologist Carsten Watzl has had enough of the fact that unvaccinated people are unsettled by targeted false information. Therefore, he now explains on Twitter why the vaccination does not produce infection-enhancing antibodies.

Corona vaccination does not intensify the infection – immunologist refutes lateral thinker theory

The rumor is that what are known as infection-enhancing antibodies are known to aggravate the disease. This phenomenon is called ADE (Antibody-Dependent-Enhancement) and it occurs, for example, in infections with dengue fever, but was also observed in animal models under certain conditions in SARS and MERS, explains Watzl in his tweets.

He explains: “The antibodies that are sometimes formed during the first infection bind the virus, but do not neutralize it. With the second infection, these antibodies can then intensify the disease, as they bind the virus and lead to the infection of immune cells that have special receptors for the antibodies. ”

For this reason, great attention was paid to this effect in the development of the vaccines. “The vaccines are directed against the spike protein, as vaccinations against the N-protein of SARS had shown a possible amplification in mice,” writes the scientist. This is also the reason why the vaccination is directed against the spike protein of the virus and not against the N protein.

High antibody level due to corona vaccination

Watzl also goes into a study which makes it clear that a high antibody level is of great importance. If this were too low, a vaccination could also be increased. However, the Covid-19 vaccines ensure high antibody levels, which is why any worries are unfounded here too. The immunologist makes it unmistakably clear in his posts that there are no infection-enhancing antibodies with Covid-19 vaccinations. This statement is also confirmed by the fact that an infection with the virus is much milder in vaccinated people than in unvaccinated people.

Immunologist smashes unconventional thinking arguments

Finally, Carsten Watzl smashes the anti-vaccination argument that the AED effect could only occur a while later. That was the case with dengue fever – but that’s not true. The phenomenon was only discovered after a long time with the dengue fever vaccination, as it only occurred in a small group. So it existed before. However, the number of people vaccinated against dengue fiber and the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 are not comparable.

Several billion people have already been vaccinated against the corona virus, even if the said effect only occurred in small groups, this would be known by now. The Paul Ehrlich Institute also supports Watzl’s statements. On his website you can read: “So far, there is no evidence of an increase in infection caused by ADE in either the animal model of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, nor in those who have recovered from COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2.” phu)

