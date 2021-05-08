Research organizations in Russia will thoroughly test food additives containing E-171 or titanium dioxide, which scientists from the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) have recognized as dangerous. Such an order was given by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, reports RIA News…

Experts will assess the possible risks and, if necessary, make adjustments to the existing regulations in the country in accordance with European legislation.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, in 2019, titanium dioxide in the composition of the food additive E171 was already tested in Russia. Then the possible risks were established only for the substance in nanoform. “The situation is under the control of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare,” the department said.

Earlier, European experts revealed that an artificial dye labeled E-171 can be genotoxic, that is, it can damage DNA. The substance, according to their findings, can accumulate in cells and cause the development of cancer.

The popular E-171 dye is used in the food industry, thanks to which products acquire an attractive appearance, and their shelf life is extended. It is also found in cosmetics, paints, and medicines.