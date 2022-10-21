The Porsche 911 GT3 is Scientist Rebellion’s favorite car. Who would have thought that?

It’s always the same song with big transitions. The progressives and leftists think it is moving too slowly. For conservatives and right-wing people, it’s all moving way too fast. Of course everyone has their own interests. So where some people regret that Porsches are going electric and hybrid, there are people who are not happy about that at all.

But everyone agrees on one thing: the Porsche 911 GT3 is absolute perfection. It is a car that transcends its category. It is a perfect symbiosis of sound, throttle response, performance, handling, looks, quality, price and alltagstauglichkeit. Even if you don’t like Porsche, you want that 911 GT3.

heavenly combination

Turns out, they think so too at Scientist Rebellion! There they are terrified that Porsche will provide the six-cylinder with a turbo engine or – the horror – a hybrid powertrain. The heavenly combination of premium rear-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated engine is increasingly rare, especially if you want to change gears yourself.

To show how eager the members of Scientist Rebellion are to switch gears themselves, they have glued their hands to the floor of the Porsche pavilion in Autostadt, Wolfsburg. Yes, of course there are also car enthusiasts among environmental groups who understand that the few thousand kilometers that a 911 GT3 owner drives with such a car is not of significant value.

Number of hands Scientist Rebellion members

With real glue they have one hand (Scientist Rebellion also seem to have two hands) glued to the floor. According to the organization, they are very brave people. There are 15 members of the club in attendance, all with wonderful facial hair. The members are involuntarily celibate with a degree of probability bordering on certainty. Perhaps that’s why they didn’t glue their other hand. Of the 15 members, 6 have not glued their hands, perhaps to help.

The exact requirements of Scientist Rebellion are unknown. There are rumors going around. For example, they want the naturally aspirated engine to be retained in the facelift version. They also demand the option of choosing a manual gearbox. They also seem to require an endurance tester for their Scientist Rebellion magazine. Like the rest of this article, those rumors have been completely fabricated.

Photo credits: Facebook page from Scientist Rebellion.

This article Scientist Rebellion also massively opts for 911 GT3 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Scientist #Rebellion #opts #masse #GT3