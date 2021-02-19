The coronavirus could have appeared as a result of a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, the probability of this event is 99.9 percent. This opinion was expressed in an interview with ZDF by a physicist from Germany, Professor Roland Wiesendanger.

From January to December 2020, a scientist from Hamburg conducted his own investigation – he analyzed scientific publications and media materials, and also discussed what was happening with many colleagues who were competent in this matter. “I’m 99.9 percent sure the coronavirus has appeared in the laboratory,” Wiesendanger said, challenging the World Health Organization (WHO) version.

Related materials Under the sign of the crown Scientists have been looking for protection from the coronavirus all year. Will they be able to defeat him?

In a press release from the University of Hamburg celebratedthat the work of Wiesendanger does not pretend to be scientific, but it mentions weighty arguments supporting the described hypothesis.

The scientist insists that a number of circumstantial evidence indicates that the leak in the laboratory is the most logical explanation for the situation with COVID-19. In particular, the researcher noticed that his colleagues have not yet been able to find an animal that has infected a person with a coronavirus. In addition, he drew attention to concerns expressed before the start of the pandemic about the safety of conditions observed at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan. He is sure that the first infected were the laboratory staff.

Analyzing the version about possible natural carriers of the coronavirus, the specialist objected that the bats, which they talk about in the WHO, live at a distance of almost two thousand kilometers from Wuhan, which means that they can hardly be carriers of COVID-19. Wiesendanger emphasized that his work is not intended for the scientific community, his goal is to provoke public debate about the acceptability of research aimed at “artificially amplifying viruses.”

In early February, WHO experts said that they had worked out four versions of the transmission of coronavirus infection to humans – from an animal, an intermediate link, frozen foods, and also due to an incident in the laboratory. It was noted that the last of the listed options was considered unlikely, so scientists do not plan to study it in the future.

The USA did not agree with the conclusions of the specialists. NBC News clarified that the country’s intelligence has information that Beijing was trying to hide the source of COVID-19 and its significance in the early stages of the spread of infection.