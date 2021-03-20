The main reason for the development of caries is a violation of the ecological balance and a change in acidity in the oral cavity, said Oles Shevchenko, a researcher at the Central Research Institute of Dentistry of the Russian Ministry of Health, Candidate of Medical Sciences, in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to him, the pathological process begins due to the effects of bacteria. In the process of their vital activity, organic acids are formed, which corrode the shell of the tooth, the specialist explained.

Eating sugary foods, as well as neglect of the rules of oral hygiene, negatively affect dental health. Shevchenko called juices and soda a feast for bacteria. Too hot or cold food can also violate the integrity of the shell of the teeth, the expert said.

The scientist noted that some people genetically have teeth that are more resistant to decay, but no one is immune from dental problems.

Earlier, dentist Luiza Avtandilyan stated that frequent brushing and chewing gum do not prevent tooth decay. According to her, brushing your teeth more often than twice a day, on the contrary, increases the risk of caries due to possible damage to the necks of the tooth.