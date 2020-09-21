Apologists for the theory that Earth is not the only habitable planet in the solar system have recently received new facts to speculate. Scientists have discovered a phosphine gas on Venus, which could hypothetically be of biological origin. While NASA is discussing the future the Venusian expedition, experts named four more places in the solar system where signs of life could theoretically be found.

Gareth Dorrian University of Birmingham Research Fellow, specializing in space research, has identified the four most promising places for the search for alien life. The scientist advises paying special attention to Mars, Europa (the smallest moon of Jupiter), as well as to Saturn’s moons Enceladus and Titan.

As the scientist explained in a comment Daily star, among all the planets of the solar system, conditions on Mars are most similar to those on Earth. Now the atmosphere of the red planet consists almost entirely of carbon dioxide and a little, but protects the surface from solar and cosmic radiation. “If Mars managed to preserve some reserves of water below the surface, it is possible that life may exist there.“, – the specialist believes.

As for the conditions on the satellite Europa, it is now believed that it is covered with ice, and there may be an ocean under it. Dorrian does not rule out that hydrothermal vents and volcanic activity may be found on the ocean floor. “On Earth, these conditions contribute to the emergence of rich and diverse ecosystems.“, – reminds the scientist.

Enceladus’ research also found evidence of hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor. Scientists believe that Enceladus contains chemical elements from which organic molecules can form.

As for Titan, it is unlikely that it will be possible to find water in liquid form due to too low temperatures, but the satellite is of interest to researchers due to the rich set of chemical elements on the surface.

We will remind, earlier NASA promised that it will send a mission to the largest satellite of Neptune Triton because of the unusual conditions on its surface and the ability to find water.

