Colombian scientist Manuel Elkin Patarroyo, discoverer of the first synthetic vaccine against malaria, died this Thursday at 78 years at his home in Bogotá, family sources confirmed to EFE.

Patarroyo, winner of the Prince of Asturias Award of Scientific and Technical Research in 1994, was suffering from poor health and “this morning he died at home”, apparently from cardiorespiratory arrest, according to one of his relatives.

The scientist, born on November 3, 1946 in the town of Ataco, in the department of Tolima, was a doctor at the National University of Colombiaan institution to which he was linked throughout his career as a scientific researcher.

«Today a great Colombian scientist has left: Manuel Elkin Patarroyo. His legacy is represented, more than in the world’s first synthetic vaccine, in a generation of researchers to whom he instilled the value of building a country, generating knowledge. “Thank you!” wrote the dean of Sciences at the National University, Gabriela Delgado, on her X account.









Patarroyo discovered the first synthetic vaccine against malaria in 1987with a protection range of 40%, which he donated to the World Health Organization (WHO) in order for it to be freely distributed as a gift to humanity.

After that discovery, Patarroyo dedicated years of work at the Colombian Institute of Immunology Foundation (Fidic), of which he was director, to perfect the vaccine and expand its range of protectionas well as to develop a mother formula for different vaccines.

The National University recalled today that Patarroyo obtained his degree as a surgeon at that institution in 1971 and the following year “he joined as a professor, practicing to date.” “In his long teaching and research career he obtained multiple recognitions and distinctions,” added the National University in a statement.

In addition to the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research, Patarroyo was awarded, also in 1994, the Robert Koch Awardthe most prestigious scientific award in Germany, and with the León Bernard Prize from the WHO, among other recognitions for his work.