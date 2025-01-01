The founder and first director of the Institute of Biomedical Research (IRB Barcelona), Joan Guinovartdied this Wednesday morning, the institute reports via X.

Born in Tarragona in 1947was director of the IRB from its foundation in 2005 until 2018 and then continued to be linked to it as an emeritus professor, representing and advising the institute.

He had a degree in Chemistry and Pharmacy (1969) from the UB, where he obtained a doctorate in Biochemistry (1973); specialist in Clinical Biochemistry and Clinical Analysis, and worked during his postdoctoral stage in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Virginia (1974-75).

In 2015 he was appointed president of the biochemists of the whole world in the International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (IUBMB)which unites molecular biologists and biochemists from 77 countries.

He was also president of the Spanish Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (SEBBM)meetings counsel and member of the Executive Committee of the Federation of European Biochemical Societies (FEBS) and first president of the Confederation of Scientific Societies of Spain (COSCE).

He was a full member of the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy (Institute of Spain) and the Royal Academy of Pharmacy of Catalonia, a member of the Institut d’Estudis Catalans (IEC) and the Academia Europaea.

He received the Narcís Monturiol Medal from the Generalitat of Catalonia, the Prat de la Riba award from the IEC, the Diploma of Honor from the FEBS and the Creu de Sant Jordi from the Generalitat, among other distinctions.

Key figure in biochemistry

“He has been a key figure in the field of biochemistry, leaving an indelible mark both at a scientific and management level,” the IRB noted.

He added that “his intelligence, leadership and deep humanism have been fundamental” for his colleagues.