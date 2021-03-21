Scientist: Holidays abroad this summer are unlikely

A scientist advising the British government said that vacationing abroad this summer is “highly unlikely” for most Britons due to the risks of bringing in new strains of Covid-19, leaving airlines and travel companies bracing for the loss of the second peak season.

Britain has banned travel for most people during the current lockdown period and has said that holidays outside the country will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest.

But Mike Tildesley, a scientist on a government advisory board, said the risk of bringing vaccine-resistant strains to Britain was likely to spoil the country’s annual holiday.

“Unfortunately I think that going abroad this summer, for ordinary people on vacation, is very unlikely,” Tildesley told BBC radio on Saturday.

There is growing fear of a new wave of infections across Europe and a spike in infections in countries such as Germany, France and Italy is likely to discourage Britain from reopening travel routes in May.

When asked about travel abroad, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government would announce more on April 12 when it provided details on how and when the travel could take place.

Any extension of the travel ban after May 17 would be another blow to the prospects for a recovery in the aviation industry.

And airlines and tour operators in Britain desperately need to resume travel after a year of restrictions on COVID-19.