Christian Yates, senior lecturer in mathematical biology at the University of Bath in the UK, has calculated that COVID-19 particles can easily fit inside a can.

“It’s amazing to think that all the trouble, destruction, deprivation and loss of life that has occurred over the past year could be just a few sips of what would undoubtedly be the worst drink in history,” Yates said in The Conversation…

The mathematician concluded that it is not possible to fully see viruses with modern microscopes.

In order to truly assess the tiny size of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), Yates recalculated the necessary COVID-19 numbers, and also used data on the number of infected people in 3 million people and found that all active particles of the coronavirus in the world occupy about 160 milliliters.

This means they fit easily inside a 335 ml soda can.

“If you think of the pyramid of oranges that you can see in the grocery store, you will remember that much of the space it occupies is empty. In fact, the best thing you can do to minimize white space is a configuration called a “closed sphere of packing,” in which empty space is about 26% of the total. This increases the total collected volume of SARS-CoV-2 particles to about 160 ml. It’s small enough to fit inside about six glasses. All these SARS-CoV-2 would still not fill a can of Coca-Cola, ”the mathematician concluded.

The mathematician published his discovery on a page on YouTube.

Earlier, on April 29, 2020, Sberbank specialists mathematically calculated the timing of the peak of the coronavirus epidemic in Russia using artificial intelligence. According to the deputy chairman of his board, Alexander Vedyakhin, the bank’s best analysts have developed several scenarios and built a mathematical model of morbidity.

The GLEAM epidemiological simulator was taken as the basis for the project, taking into account: the distribution of the population by district and by country, migration between these regions and all possible statuses of the sick – from susceptible to the disease to recovering.