The United States collected biomaterials from Russians to find out why Russian soldiers are more resilient than American ones. This was announced by Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute”, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

He explained that in America a special program was launched to collect synovial (joint) fluid, which allows the body to do some work longer and recover faster. “Our soldier is considered to be more resilient than theirs,” he said.

In October 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights said that some forces with an incomprehensible purpose are collecting biological material from Russians throughout the country, doing it purposefully and professionally. Later, the Kremlin explained that the statement of the head of state was based on information from the Russian special services, and that the collectors of bio-data meant some emissaries and non-governmental organizations.

Later, Bo Downey, a representative of the US Air Force training aviation command, said that the work of the Pentagon specialists with the biological material of the Russians is associated with the study of the musculoskeletal system. Research is being conducted to identify various biomarkers associated with trauma, he said. “Since the original supplier – a US-based company – provided samples from Russia suitable for the initial group of diseases, then the control group of samples should also be of Russian origin,” the source said.