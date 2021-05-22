It is still premature to talk about the onset of an avian flu pandemic, but it is worthwhile to closely monitor the situation, since there is a possibility that the virus will mutate and begin to spread from person to person. This was announced on May 22 by the candidate of veterinary sciences Pavel Rakhmanin.

“It is possible that the virus can mutate and, in some of its further modifications, be transmitted to humans. But here it is difficult to say, so far, as far as I know, there have been no such incidents. It is necessary to monitor the situation “, – the website quotes Rachmanin “360.ru”

The scientist added that bird flu has recently begun to remind of itself again and it is not yet known whether it will spread further. Rakhmanin urged to observe preventive measures so that the infection can be stopped

Earlier that day, scientists from China suggested that the composition and history of mutation of the H5N8 avian influenza virus could lead to another pandemic. The new strain of bird flu was first discovered in China in 2010, according to the researchers. In 2014, outbreaks of the disease occurred in birds in Japan and South Korea, in 2016 – in India, Russia, Mongolia, the United States and Europe.

Also on May 22, it was reported that the state scientific center of virology and biotechnology “Vector” received a prototype of a vaccine against avian influenza, if necessary, the production of the drug can begin.

The center’s general director, Rinat Maksyutov, recalled that the center had documented the transmission of the bird flu virus to humans in February, after which the development of a vaccine strain began.

At the end of February, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced that the first case of human infection with the bird flu virus was detected in Russia. The infection was recorded at a poultry farm in southern Russia earlier, in December last year. The workers of the enterprise were examined by doctors. Scientists at the Vector Center have isolated the genetic material of this type of avian influenza from seven employees of the poultry farm.