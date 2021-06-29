A team of researchers from the Wyss Institute, Harvard University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both in the United States, developed a covid-19 test coupled with face shields. The result comes out in 90 minutes and the accuracy is similar to RT-PCR exams. The news was disclosed this Monday (June 28, 2021) in the scientific journal Nature Biotechnology. here’s the full of the study, in English (15 MB).

The mask has a button that can be activated at any time for the test to be carried out. The device is able to identify the coronavirus infection through the user’s breathing.

“We’ve reduced an entire diagnostic lab into a small synthetic and biological sensor that works in any mask and combines the high accuracy of PCR testing with the speed and low cost of antigen testing“, I told The Harvard Gazette co-author Peter Nguyen, scientist at the Wyss Institute.

In making the devices, researchers extracted and freeze-dried elements of the molecules that human cells use to read DNA and synthesize RNA and proteins. These small parts of cells only need water to be activated. The device works to detect coronavirus infection from molecules present in the structure of the Sars-CoV-2 virus itself.

The study that resulted in the biosensor began 3 years ago, that is, before the covid-19 pandemic began. At first, the researchers wanted to identify the Zika virus and planned to implant the device in other types of clothing. With the pandemic, scientists adapted the research and decided to couple the device to face shields.

“I’m especially proud of how our team worked together in the pandemic to create actionable solutions and respond to some of the world’s testing challenges.”, said researcher Jim Collins, from the Wyss Core Faculty.

