Columbia University astronomer David Kipping concluded that our reality is 50 percent a simulation. Scientific American writes about this.

In 2003, Oxford University professor Nick Bostrom hypothesized that our reality is a computer simulation created by other intelligent civilizations.

Kipping argues that if our universe is a simulation, most of the simulated realities would be sterile due to the “reduction in the computational resources of each level of simulation.” The scientist also concluded that if the hypothesis of no simulations were true, the probability that we live in a universe without simulations would be 100 percent.

However, Kipping notes that humanity has not yet created simulations of reality. Therefore, the probability that we are surrounded by a simulation is equal to the probability that we are in the physical world.

Scientists have previously solved the problem of mysterious matter inside the distant galaxy Dragonfly 44 (DF44). Experts at the Kaptein Astronomical Institute in the Netherlands used data from the Hubble Space Telescope and proved that in fact, DF44 is not very different from other galaxies.