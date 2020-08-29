The US authorities have charged a Chinese scientist with the destruction of evidence, who was previously suspected of stealing American scientific developments. Reported by TASS citing a statement from the Central District of California Federal Attorney’s Office.
The document says that in late July, 29-year-old Guan Lei of California State University was seen throwing a damaged hard drive into a trash can. In this regard, he was again accused of destroying evidence and interfering with the investigation.
