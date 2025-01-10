This week, ministry sources argued to this newspaper that the reallocation of European funds for reconstruction by dana in Valencia had motivated the controversial decision. However, the call had to have been resolved in March 2024 and, in addition, Science had published a list during the summer months of the proposals that had been rejected or rejected.

Several researchers have independently expressed their discontent with the ministry’s decision, but now it has been the largest group of Spanish scientists that has expressed its dissatisfaction.. The Confederation of Scientific Societies of Spain (Cosce) considers the response of Morant’s “unsatisfactory” and demands “transparency in motives”, in addition to the restitution of the call fiancee and a financial compensation to those researchers who have been affected.

The publication of the list of beneficiaries was “imminent”

In May 2024, various consultations were made from Cosce to the former General Subdirectorate of University Research Activity, Information and Monitoring of the University System of the ministry. So They were informed that the evaluation of the proposals was finalized.to and that the publication of the provisional list of beneficiaries was imminent.









As in the following months no news was communicated from the ministry about the aforementioned call, on December 7, 2024, Cosce sent a letter to Diana Morant, without receiving a response.

On Thursday, January 9, they received a response from the Secretary of State, Juan Cruz Cigudosa García, in which he informed them of the following: “During the development of the administrative procedure for its resolution, a series of unexpected circumstances have arisen that have caused it to finally not it is technically possible to resolve this call. Added to this is the need to prioritize the management of standards and aid programs for the reconstruction of infrastructure and communications and resources of various kinds towards the territories affected by dana.

Cosce judges the response as “totally unsatisfactory” and demands “a detailed and transparent explanation” about the reasons for the cancellation of the call and those responsible for the delays.

They also ask for immediate restitution of the call and the publication of a clear and precise timeline for resolutionwhich guarantees the financing of research projects, as well as compensation to research teams affected by the cancellation of the call, so that they can continue with their projects.