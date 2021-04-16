A total of 82 scientific societies, which bring together more than 200,000 health professionals, have asked politicians this Friday that vaccination “be left out of the political debate” and they have demanded that it not be suspended “without attending to purely scientific criteria or impulsively.”

The societies, gathered at the second National Multidisciplinary Covid-19 Congress, have published an eleven-point manifesto, under the title ‘Do not stop vaccination and agree on the measures to control the pandemic’, in which they demand “coordination in the actions and also in the messages”.

«Society asks for transparency. And transparency means telling society about the new evidence that is being obtained. But it is up to the experts, and not the politicians, to translate these scientific findings into health recommendations, “argue the professionals, who ask for a “determined” commitment to research “with an adequate budget”. “Science is supported with resources, not rhetoric,” they recall.

Improve public health systems, take advantage of the innovations in health management to which the virus has forced, promote new modalities and telemedicine or take advantage of “the culture of collaboration that has been created between all the health professions and medical specialties to provide better patient care” are some of the requests of scientific societies, which claim “to provide Primary and Hospital Care with resources adequate, especially human “and” correct the chronic labor deficiencies of the National Health System.

“Do everything possible so that comprehensive care can be provided to covid-19 patients, both in hospital and outpatient care, acting in the face of the consequences, physical or mental, that can be derived and helping patients who have overcome the acute phase to a complete recovery, “the health workers claim to the politicians, before denouncing the dangers of the infodemic. »Let us avoid using public messages on Health as a political ram, instead of as a tool for prevention, information and social awareness«, they conclude.