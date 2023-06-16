Home page World

A team of researchers has succeeded in creating synthetic human embryos. But this achievement raises ethical questions.

Frankfurt – A research team led by Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, developmental biologist at the University of Cambridge, has made a real breakthrough in embryonic research. The researchers used stem cells to create synthetic human embryos, the British reported for the first time Guardians. Previously, the same research team synthetic mouse embryos grown.

“This [ist] the first time anyone has created human embryos using this approach. So I think it’s a breakthrough,” says Prof. Dr. Malte Spielmann, Director of the Institute for Human Genetics at the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, on the development of synthetic human embryos. But the research raises both legal and ethical questions.

Synthetic human embryos: Resemble human development beyond 14 days of age

The work was presented on Wednesday (June 14) at the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston. According to this, the synthetic embryos would resemble human development beyond the 14th day of life. Body parts or organs do not yet exist in the human, embryo-like structures, explained Malte Spielmann, director of the Institute for Human Genetics at the Schleswig-Holstein University Hospital, on Thursday of the German Press Agency. However, cells can be identified that form the basic structures for specific body components.

Synthetic human embryos are derived from living stem cells

However, the cells are not truly synthetic: “Finally, it must be clarified that although the authors referred to these cell clusters as ‘synthetic’ embryos, they are not truly synthetic in the sense that they were created from scratch. Instead, they are derived from live stem cells derived from an embryo,” noted Dr. Idem Akerman, associate professor of functional genomics and diabetes at the University of Birmingham, sure.

Genetic disorders or miscarriages: early embryonic development can be explored

But why try to create synthetic human embryos at all? The reason for this is the possibility of researching early embryonic development. In particular, genetic disorders or causes of miscarriages in early stages of development could be researched in this way.

The synthetic embryos would thus offer an alternative to the current approach. Because in most countries, research on human embryos is only allowed up to the 14th day of development, in Germany research on embryos is completely forbidden. But the use of synthetic embryos in research in Germany is also rather questionable, says Spielmann.

The ethical framework of synthetic human embryos has not yet been clarified

So it’s not ethical at all. Akerman agrees: “Ethical frameworks should be established and maintained in accordance with public opinion on this subject.” A legal framework must therefore be created to guarantee ethically justifiable action.

It is not possible to really assess the research at this point in time. A published study is currently missing. “Apart from the press reports, no information was available – neither paper nor pre-printed. Therefore, this work cannot yet be verified,” explains Prof. Alfonso Martinez Arias, Professor of the Department of Experimental and Health Sciences at Pompeu Fabra University.

Scientific as well as legal and ethical steps must therefore be awaited. Ethical concerns are not uncommon in other research achievements either. So did the topic artificial intelligence and the associated ethical issues for a sensation. (Anna-Lena Kiegerl/dpa)