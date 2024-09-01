Science continues to push the limits of what is possible, producing discoveries that have not only expanded our understanding of the world, but have also potential to transform society in profound and lasting ways. From groundbreaking gene editing that could eliminate inherited diseases to mRNA vaccines that have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific research has proven to be the cornerstone on which human progress is built.

Let’s look at some of the most important discoveries in the last 5 years.

CRISPR and Organ Transplantation: A Revolution in Gene Editing

In recent years, the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has revolutionized the field of gene editing, paving the way for extraordinary discoveries and new applications in medicine and biology. One of the most promising applications of this technology is its potential use in organ transplantation, in particular through the genetic modification of animal organs to make them compatible with the human body. This technology could solve one of the greatest challenges of modern medicine: the shortage of organs for transplant.

CRISPR-Cas9 It is a genetic editing system that allows you to modify DNA with extreme precision. The technology is based on a natural mechanism used by bacteria to defend themselves from viruses. In particular, CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a DNA sequence that bacteria use to remember and recognize viruses, while Cas9 is a protein that acts as a “cutter” of the DNA, allowing the removal or modification of specific genetic sequences.

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna are the two scientists who, in 2012, adapted this system for use in laboratories around the world. Thanks to their pioneering work, in 2020 they received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The simplicity and efficiency of the CRISPR-Cas9 system have made it an essential tool for researchers studying DNA, enabling genetic manipulations that were previously impossible or extremely difficult to achieve.

Gravitational Wave Detection: A New Window on the Universe

Gravitational waves are a prediction of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativityproposed in the 1915According to the theory, gravity is not simply a force between masses, but is the result of the curvature of spacetime caused by the presence of mass and energy. When huge masses accelerate, as during the merger of two black holes, they generate waves that propagate through spacetime. These waves carry information about their origins, allowing scientists to “listen” to otherwise unobservable cosmic events.

The September 14, 2015LIGO detected for the first time a gravitational wave, coming from the merger of two black holes located about 1.3 billion light years from Earth. This discovery, officially announced in February 2016, confirmed a key prediction of general relativity and marked the beginning of a new era in astrophysics. The LIGO and Virgo team of scientists received the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics for this discovery.

In the 2020LIGO and Virgo have recorded another extraordinary event: the merger of two intermediate-mass black holes. This discovery has provided important insights into the formation and evolution of black holes and has challenged existing theories about their origin. Furthermore, in 2023has been detected a gravitational wave from a source that could represent a new type of astrophysical objectthe nature of which is still under study.

Discovery of new marine species: the unknown in the deep oceans

The discovery of new marine species is made possible by a combination of advanced technologies and innovative research methodologies. autonomous submarines hey underwater robotsequipped with high-resolution cameras and depth sensors, allow scientists to explore previously inaccessible areas of the ocean. In addition, genetic sequencing techniques have allowed new species to be identified based on differences in DNA, even when the morphological characteristics are similar to those of known species.

Over the past five years, numerous expeditions have explored areas such as the ocean trenchesthe underwater mountains and the abyssal depthsenvironments that host highly specialized biological communities. These expeditions have revealed an astonishing variety of life forms, from small translucent creatures that inhabit the seabed, to giant deep-sea squids and bioluminescent organisms that illuminate the dark depths of the ocean.

Among the most significant discoveries of recent years are several new species of fish, crustaceans, and molluscs. For example, an expedition conducted in the Mariana Trench, the deepest point in the oceans, revealed new species of snailfish (Snailfish), which live at depths of over 7,000 meters. These fish have unique adaptations to survive the enormous pressures that characterize such depths.

Another significant discovery has been made in the Southern Oceanwhere new types of have been identified sponges, anemones and crustaceansmany of which live in symbiosis with bacteria that allow them to survive in the freezing waters. In other parts of the world, such as the Pacific Ocean, new types of coral polyps which form unique coral reefs, despite the scarcity of light and nutrients.

High-Temperature Superconductivity: A Crucial Advance in Materials Science

Superconductivity is a physical phenomenon in which a material completely loses its electrical resistance below a certain critical temperature. This means that an electric current can flow through a superconductor without losing energy in the form of heat. The discovery of this phenomenon dates back to 1911, with the Dutch physicist Heike Kamerlingh Onnes who observed superconductivity in mercury at very low temperatures.

Until a few decades ago, superconductivity was confined to materials that required extreme coolingoften using liquid heliumwhich is expensive and difficult to handle. However, the discovery of high-temperature superconductors, such as cuprate-based materials in the 1980s and more recently high-pressure hydride-based materials, has radically changed this scenario.

In 2020, an important discovery was made at the institute Max Planck by Mikhail Eremets and his team. Scientists have shown that a hydride of sulfur and hydrogen, known as H3S, can become superconducting at about 203 degrees Kelvin (about -70°C) under extreme pressures of about 267 gigapascals. This represents a major leap over traditional superconducting materials, which operate at temperatures well below this threshold.

In the technological field, high-temperature superconductors could improve the performance of electronic devices and magnetic, such as MRI magnets and advanced imaging devices. They could also pave the way for innovations in magnetic levitation trainswhich could become more accessible and widespread.