The concept of scientific research tourism may be new to many of us, especially in our Arab world, where there are other terms that may be closer and more familiar, such as medical tourism, study tourism, and others.

Scientific research tourism or research tourism is not really a new concept, as there are many organizations in the world that are constantly promoting it.

Scientific research tourism is defined as tourism that markets its scientific research centers, whether they exist separately or are affiliated with certain universities.

For example, many Gulf countries deal with and invest in external research centers related to water and food security in countries that have research power in this field, such as Singapore.

Another example, in 2017, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” announced the establishment of a new research center for advanced materials research at the University of Manchester in England, specialized in graphene engineering, which aims to contribute to the marketing of products and technologies made of graphene.

Currently, this center is the main destination for advanced materials scientists from all over the world.

The first step to implementing and activating the principle of research tourism in the UAE is knowing our research capacity and strength represented in our scientific centers. Therefore, having this information about our research centers and what they can offer to investors and tourists, including researchers, scientists and academics, is very vital.

After that, government tourism departments can market them, along with other tourist attractions and opportunities, and highlight the new face of tourism in the UAE.

The existence of cities for scientific research may be the appropriate gateway to activating the principle of research tourism. For example, in 2015, after the end of the “Expo Milan” exhibition, the government decided to allocate a large part of the exhibition space and turn it into an integrated applied research city under the slogan “From the laboratory to the market.” It attracted many European scholars and graduate students to Milan.

The application of scientific research tourism in the UAE does not need a lot of work thanks to the existence of the distinguished infrastructure for scientific research, but it needs investment marketing in cooperation with research centers in a new way that focuses on bringing researchers and investors, and converts research from publications into practical applications, which all members of society care about. Research tourism becomes an option for everyone.

Academic researcher