The presence of legislation for scientific research at the federal or local level is the ideal and appropriate solution to encourage government or private institutions to participate in scientific research, especially applied ones.

This is due to the nature of institutional work, which depends a lot on the language of performance indicators (KPIs), where achieving performance indicators is the prevailing mentality in institutional work in various fields and industries with their diversity.

Tangible impact is the ultimate goal of scientific research. Therefore, the presence of legislation for scientific research will work to achieve indicators of performance and influence in the academic and industrial sectors.

The closest example of this proposal may be security and safety legislation in institutional work in the country.

Now, thanks to the wise government, there are clear and firm legislations regarding security and safety for various industries, heavy and light, so you find performance indicators for security and safety in the UAE in constant development, thank God.

This is due to the prosperity of the culture of security and safety due to legislation that encouraged institutions to monitor the level of security and safety on the basis of a basic performance indicator to assess the level of the institution in a country. The existence of legislation for scientific research is an encouraging and educational initiative, rather than a mandatory one, as contributing to the knowledge economy is a societal responsibility in which all members of society participate. The common language in institutional work when facing institutional or industrial challenges may be the approach to international consulting firms, and this is a universally recognized solution, due to the speed of obtaining industrial solutions by consulting firms.

However, this does not preclude giving the option, through research legislation, to universities and research centers in the country, to participate with industrial institutions in order to create a sustainable and productive infrastructure for the knowledge economy, which is based on investment in minds and future research talents.

In terms of Emiratisation in the private sector, private institutions will work to support the movement of scientific research, by supporting Emirati researchers, whether through postgraduate studies or independent research, especially if scientific research performance indicators are linked with the In-Country Value (ICV).

Also, the existence of scientific research legislation greatly encourages the promotion of the knowledge endowment movement (Philanthropy) among the children of Zayed Al Khair, who universities and international research centers attest to their support by providing professorships or scientific laboratories, and other forms of knowledge endowment.

