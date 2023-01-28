Similar to investment cities such as the academic city, the medical city, or the media city, there is the principle of a scientific research city, which is somewhat new compared to the types of investment cities that have been mentioned.

The principle of the scientific city depends on the establishment of specialized research centers that do not necessarily have a connection with a university entity. There are many independent specialized research centers in the world that contribute effectively to vital and applied research, such as the famous Max Planck research institutes in various specializations in medicine, science and engineering.

The Scientific Research City, too, includes research centers of a purely industrial applied nature that are interested in providing industrial solutions for institutions.

For your information, there is a principle of “research gardens” in many universities to enhance academic and industrial cooperation.

But putting it in the principle of the scientific research city may add another investment dimension that helps in the movement of applied research.

In terms of investment, the scientific research city model has been tried, as there are many successful stories from a commercial point of view, such as the research city that was established in the Italian city of Milan in 2015, after the end of the Expo in Milan, where many spaces were used to attract research centers Industrial and independent research centers and research centers affiliated with international or local universities, and the formation of an integrated system for the life cycle of applied research from the laboratory to the market.

The investment profit from the Scientific Research City has a variety of ways, including direct and indirect.

For example, the UAE is one of the leading countries interested in foreign direct investment under the umbrella of the external economy.

It can provide logistical and service facilities to attract international research centers with competitive prices in terms of patent ownership, acquisition percentages for emerging companies, and property rights resulting from these research centers.

It is also worth noting that the Scientific Research City will play an important role in creating jobs and national cadres in scientific research, especially if the principle of “knowledge transfer” is implemented with research centers in the Scientific Research City.

The Scientific Research City in the UAE is a new investment opportunity that will contribute to increasing knowledge productivity and playing an important role in the knowledge economy among the countries of the world.

Academic researcher