Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Scientific research is one of the most important areas for which the countries of the world allocate huge budgets and special attention because of the essential role it plays in achieving progress, development, excellence and uniqueness for each country in the scientific, economic, social and health fields, as interest in scientific research has become necessary for the advancement and development of nations, and a number of Experts and specialists confirm that women have a fundamental and pioneering role in this aspect, as they constitute a high percentage of society, and they are a major part and an essential component of it.

Dr. Amina Al-Marzouqi, Deputy Director of the University of Sharjah for Student Affairs and Branches, said: Any development in any field or any community institution needs research that directs the entity to solve many problems and challenges it faces, and the best thing that develops services in its various fields and sectors in the country is scientific research. , as it is based on existing facts, and addresses obstacles and challenges faced by institutions that may reach the suffering of the individual in society. Through scientific research, appropriate solutions are found, and thus we reach a satisfied and happy society, and destinations with high quality services.

Al-Marzouqi stressed that women in the field of scientific research have a distinguished role, especially as they face many challenges to do, in addition to their social and professional role, noting that Emirati women in particular have an active role in the field of scientific research, as the University of Sharjah holds a specialized committee to encourage women in The scientific research sector through its presence in conferences and forums to present issues and search for solutions.

The doctor also indicated that the UAE supports women and works to empower them in various fields. Therefore, the contribution of the Emirati woman must be distinguished, which makes her a productive member, whether at the level of universities or institutions, to produce scientific research of value and benefit.

She said: Therefore, the College of Graduate Studies at the University of Sharjah works with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the directives of the President of the University and the Rector of the University to direct scientific research for postgraduate students at the university, so that it is based on the foundations and topics you need. Concerned authorities, local, governmental, and community institutions in the country and the emirate, and thus the research can contribute effectively to the process of proposing appropriate solutions, and finding an aspect of continuous development, and this in turn contributes to raising the level of services provided, and customer satisfaction.

In turn, Dr. Amani Al-Othman, a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, said: “The UAE is among the leading countries in the region with regard to gender equality. According to the 2022 Gender Gap Report issued by the World Economic Forum, the UAE is aware of the importance of women’s participation and inclusion, and is a pioneer in this direction, as women today participate in many sectors, including education, scientific research, leadership positions and many others. The inclusion of women has had a positive impact on the development and success of scientific research teams, but the real challenge is not related to the number of women participating, but rather how to enable women to interact in a real and effective manner within the research team.

She added: “Scientific studies have shown that the presence of women enhances the concept of (collective intelligence), interactions, discussions and exchange of ideas, which leads to more opportunities for cooperation to enhance innovation. The American University of Sharjah is known for its support of highly qualified professors and researchers. In the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, for example, female students represent more than 50% of the total number of students.

She said: “The college’s students lead multiple research initiatives and participate in scientific projects that are published in prestigious international magazines and books. Emirati women have always been an example of dedication and resilience. And I participated with them in publishing scientific research that showed their passion, determination, leadership skills, and hopes to make our world a better place.”

While Dr. Omran Zulkarnain, Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, said: “The percentage of female students constitutes more than 30% of the total number of students in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, which is considered a high percentage compared to other universities. other western. Over the past years, I witnessed talented female students and researchers who are still actively contributing to the development of science and technology in general and scientific research in particular.

equality

Dr. Vian Ahmed, a professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering at the College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah, indicated that the presence of women and their participation in research and scientific work is extremely important, not only for achieving gender equality, but for the advancement of scientific knowledge and societal progress in any country in the world. The weak presence of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics has led to the loss of talent and contributions in these fields that could have been achieved with their active participation. Therefore, launching women’s innovative ideas and visions will have a positive impact on society.

She added: The involvement of women is important from a moral and ethical point of view, in addition to addressing many issues and challenges, to ensure the application of scientific results to all races, and women can make a wide range of unique creative contributions to the development of scientific research, including diverse visions and multidisciplinary thinking that can be To lead to the development of innovative approaches to solving problems, access to new discoveries and raise new scientific exploratory questions. The College of Engineering at the American University of Sharjah is a living example of an inclusive and supportive environment that promotes a culture of equality and encourages female students to advance and pursue their research interests.

She said: The percentage of female students in the PhD program in Engineering Systems Management offered by the College of Engineering at the university constitutes more than 50%, while many of those who have become post-doctoral students hold prestigious positions and various career positions, among whom is a growing group of talented Emirati students who have shown Their research and scientific capabilities and high work qualifications in the field of scientific research. There is a very promising future for women and girls in scientific research in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, to become leaders in academic fields and active ambassadors and representatives in their fields.