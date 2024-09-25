The first drug to have shown any effect against Alzheimer’s in several decades – lecanemab – is dividing the scientific and medical community. The United States, China, Japan, Israel, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have already approved the medical use of this monoclonal antibody. The United Kingdom has just given it the green light, but its public system will not supply it, because it considers that its effects are too modest for its cost, of about 24,000 euros per year per patient. Going against the trend, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) rejected it in July, considering that its benefits – it reduces the progression of the disease by 27% – do not compensate for the risks – brain haemorrhages and death of two patients.

Alzheimer’s is the leading cause of dementia, affecting around 50 million people worldwide. The ageing of the population threatens to multiply these figures before the middle of the century. Patient associations have welcomed the arrival of this drug with great hope, but the truth is that the vast majority will not be able to benefit from it, as it only works in very early cases, before the disease is advanced. Donanemab, a second similar antibody that reduces the progression of Alzheimer’s by 35%, has also been approved in the United States, but is still under evaluation in Europe.

In an unusual move, four prestigious international researchers who have been studying this disease for decades have sent an open letter to EL PAÍS to ask Europe to reconsider its decision and approve this class of drugs. The EMA’s decision “denies patients and their doctors access to a treatment that can change their lives,” write Bart de Strooper, co-founder of the UK Dementia Research Institute, Henrik Zetterberg, from the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), Christian Haas, from Munich (Germany), and John Hardy, from University College (United Kingdom).

Researchers point out the paradox that lecanemab was born in Europe, when in the 1990s the Swede Lars Lannfelt founded a company to develop a monoclonal antibody against the beta-amyloid protein, which accumulates in the brains of patients. Lannfelt’s company was subsequently acquired by the Japanese company Eisai, which ultimately developed the drug together with the American company Biogen under the trade name Leqembi.

Europe’s “no” “strangles” research in this field within the European Union, which is positioned “as a follower, rather than a leader,” the signatories add.

This situation “is due to the fatalism that exists regarding dementia,” De Strooper added by email. “A drug with the efficacy and side effects of lecanemab would be accepted in other fields of medicine where, as in this case, there is no alternative available.” A few weeks ago, Hardy warned that in Europe there will be different Alzheimer’s treatments for the rich, those who can travel to the United States or another country, and the rest of the population.

Leqembi is the brand name under which lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, is sold. EISAI / BIOGEN

The pressure from manufacturers to get their product approved is enormous. Biogen was the main proponent of an earlier monoclonal antibody, aducanumab. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved it against the advice of several of its experts, who resigned in protest. The compound ended up being a multi-million dollar commercial failure.

Conflicts of interest are at the heart of the controversy. Unlike the FDA, the EMA bans scientists who have business ties with pharmaceutical companies from its panels. This is precisely what De Strooper, Zetterberg and the other signatories complain about: They have not been allowed to participate in the process of evaluating lecanemab because they are regular consultants for several companies, including Eisai. Both scientists explain to EL PAÍS that they earn around 300 euros an hour for these consultancies, and that these are one-off collaborations that do not condition their opinion as “leaders” of Alzheimer’s research. The researchers want patients to be the ones to decide whether to take the drug, considering the risks.

Based on the data published so far, there is no way to know whether lecanemab has an appreciable cognitive effect. The 27% reduction in disease progression may translate into five months gained from the disease over a period of a year and a half, but it is not known whether these benefits continue if the drug is taken for a longer period. Leqembi’s two companies have just presented data on patient follow-up for three years at the International Alzheimer’s Association Congress, held in PhiladelphiaThe results, which have not yet been reviewed by independent experts, show that cognitive improvement is maintained if treatment is continued and that it would already be right on the threshold of clinical relevance.

In the original study, which looked at about 1,700 patients, about 80 of them in Spain, brain scans of 12 percent showed abnormalities associated with the amyloid protein that can lead to brain swelling and bleeding. Two patients died from using the drug. The companies say the side effects resolve on their own in most cases and are concentrated in the first few months of treatment. No other complications have been detected so far, an Eisai spokesman said.

In the United States, lecanemab costs $26,500 a year, or about 24,000 euros. The country approved the drug in January 2023, but its arrival to patients is being slow due to doubts about its efficacy, cost and side effects, reports ReutersLast summer, a study estimated that implanting Leqembi in Europe would cost 133 billion euroshalf of all pharmaceutical spending in the EU. But that figure could be much lower because many people would be excluded due to contraindications, such as taking anticoagulants or having the APOE4 genetic profile.

A researcher handles a brain at the Cien Foundation in Madrid. Inma Flores

These new drugs require a genetic test, a spinal tap to determine the amount of amyloid in the brain and several scans to rule out side effects. They would also have to be given as a preventive measure for the rest of the patient’s life. The current dose is two intravenous injections that must be administered in the hospital. The great hope is that early diagnosis will be made, especially with blood tests for tau protein, which are not yet common in many hospitals.

Raquel Sánchez del Valle, coordinator of the behaviour and dementia group of the Spanish Neurology Society, recognises that within her organisation there are mixed opinions about the new drug. The neurologist at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona says that in several European scientific societies there is “concern that patients cannot access these drugs”. The user of lecanemab would be a person who is still independent enough to live on his own, but is beginning to have mild memory lapses, such as forgetting appointments or repeating phrases several times, she explains. According to the SEN, lecanemab would be indicated for only 5% of the 800,000 Alzheimer’s patients in Spain. Despite this, this society advocates approving lecanemab and having official monitoring of all patients. “Countries like the United States will have this data, and we in Europe would like to have it too.”

Juan Fortea is a neurologist at the Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona, ​​one of the 12 participating in the Lecanemab clinical trial in Spain. The doctor stresses that this drug is not a cure, and that “no one should trust any personal success story.” “We cannot expect miracles from this drug, such as the resurrection of neurons that have already died when the disease is advanced. What it does achieve is that the decline is slower,” he explains. Although it is still “an unknown” whether the benefits shown by the 18-month trial will accumulate over time, Fortea “neither understands nor agrees with the EMA’s decision,” because “it is not justified.” The neurologist believes that this type of drug brings “a new era in the treatment of Alzheimer’s.” “Europe cannot go against the world. With these drugs the cost of treatment and care will increase a lot, but it is the same as we have already seen in oncology,” he believes.

Miguel Medina, deputy scientific director of the Biomedical Research Network on Neurodegenerative Diseases, is more skeptical. “The EMA is always more conservative than the FDA, and in this case the situation has been complicated by the history of aducanumab.” [el fracasado fármaco anterior] and conflicts of interest, which is a very delicate issue in itself, because there are researchers who are closely tied to companies,” he warns. “It is true that doctors and clinical researchers are more in favour of approving the drug, especially because it has something to offer patients. But there are also adverse effects that would affect people around 65 years old who still have a good few years of life left. It may be necessary to accept experts who collaborate with pharmaceutical companies, although I prefer to be strict with conflicts of interest. The agencies have to be very careful,” he adds.

All the pressure is now on the EMA. Its Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has a chair, one member from each EU country and up to five additional experts proposed by each country. The body did not recommend approving lecanemab in July. The pharmaceutical company Eisai has appealed the decision, and the committee is expected to meet again to make a final decision before the end of the year.