In 2022, the drop was even greater: 8.5% compared to 2021; the number of scientific articles in medical sciences fell by 10%

The publication of scientific articles in Brazil fell 7.2% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to a report by publisher Elsevier and news agency Bori released this week.

This is the second consecutive drop in Brazilian scientific production. In 2022, the reduction was greater: 8.5%, compared to 2021. The data initially reported a drop of 7.4%, but the result was recalculated and presented in the latest edition of the report.

With the new regression, the number of articles published over the past year is close to the level reached in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. In 2 years, the drop was from 80,500 articles to less than 69,000 texts.

The data has been collected since 1996, when the series began. Before the decline, Brazilian scientific production maintained constant growth for 25 years.

Investment

“We know that the volume of articles published in a country reflects, among other factors, the volume of investment made in scientific research a few years ago. In other words, these are medium-term, not short-term, effects.”said Dante Cid, vice president of Institutional Relations for Latin America at Elsevier, a Dutch publisher with multinational operations, specializing in technical-scientific and health content.

Last year, the federal government increased the amounts of federal master’s and doctoral scholarships by 40%, and sectoral releases from the FNDCT (National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development) exceeded R$10 billion. The expectation for this year is that the fund will finance R$12 billion.

Less knowledge, less solutions

The volume of articles is considered an indicator of the work of scientists. Published texts allow other researchers in the same field to review the results of their colleagues.

According to the editor’s note, “Losing the pace of scientific production means producing less knowledge and fewer solutions for issues such as treating diseases, improving agriculture or tackling social issues such as urban violence”.

The area of ​​knowledge that suffered the greatest drop in the production of articles was medical sciences, with a drop of 10%. Among the 31 most important research institutions in the country, all with more than 1,000 published scientific texts, only two did not suffer a reduction in scientific activity: the federal universities of Juiz de Fora (UFJF) and Pernambuco (UFPE).

Brazil was not the only country that suffered a drop in scientific production in 2023, compared to 2022. The drop in the indicator, however, was greater than that seen in countries with a similar level of development such as Mexico, South Africa and Argentina; and among countries with a higher scientific and technological level such as Japan, the United States, France, Germany, Russia and South Korea.

With information from Brazil Agency.