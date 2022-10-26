THE nature, one of the most influential scientific journals in the world, published an editorial last Tuesday (25) in which it expresses favoritism for Lula and opposition to Bolsonaro’s re-election. The article, titled “There is only one choice in Brazil’s election — for the country and the world”, warns that a second term for Bolsonaro would pose a “threat to science, democracy and the environment”. For the magazine, the vote next Sunday (30) is the most important since the end of the military dictatorship in 1985. It compares Bolsonaro to Trump for his stance during the pandemic, and calls him a “populist”.

The magazine focuses more on listing what it sees as Bolsonaro’s mistakes than praising Lula, but lists as merits of Workers’ Party governments “major investments in science and innovation”, strong environmental protections and expansion of educational opportunities, in addition to the Bolsa Família program and the reduction of deforestation in the Amazon by 80% between 2004 and 2012. It also mentions Lula’s 19 months in prison for corruption, a conviction overturned by the Federal Supreme Court.

“No political leader comes close to being perfect,” comments the nature, “but the last four years are a reminder of what happens when those we elect actively dismantle institutions designed to reduce poverty, protect public health, stimulate science and knowledge, uphold justice and the integrity of evidence.” If Bolsonaro wins another four years, the publication concludes, “the damage could be irreparable”.

Politicization of academic publications

The scientific journal is not the first academic publication to use its pages to try to persuade Brazilians to vote for Lula. the medical journal The Lancet did the same last September, going beyond nature

while praising other left-wing Latin American leaders such as Gustavo Petro, former guerrilla president of Colombia, and Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, whom he jointly called “renewed hope for progressive social change”.

In addition to the politicization in the editorials, the magazine itself nature

is also politicizing publishing guidelines, as was the case with new rules published by its subsidiary Nature Human Behavior. Not only do the guidelines use vocabulary born of progressive identity activism, but they also have the potential to be abused in order to only approve works on human nature that reaffirm the political dogmas of progressivism, as scientists concerned with the news commented.

Intelligent people can differ radically in their political opinions. In the opinion of philosopher Thomas Sowell, the root of this difference lies fundamentally in the way political groups view human nature. Because of the way science has professionalized and institutionalized, a particular political view is more attractive to scientists than others, both because of pre-scientific beliefs about what is possible about human nature and because of more mundane considerations about which political view. will give them more tax money, with fewer charges. What appears to be a neutral assessment of candidates, therefore, may just be a reflection of the generally unscientific way in which political beliefs spread through minds.

In 2020, before the American presidential elections, the nature surveyed 900 of its readers. A large majority of 86% supported progressive Joe Biden. A survey of political opinions of the Pew Research Centerin 2009, pointed out that two-thirds of scientists consider themselves progressive or very progressive.