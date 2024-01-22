Scientific journalist Asya Kazantseva reported that she left Russia for Georgia

The famous scientific journalist and writer Asya Kazantseva left Russia for Georgia. She announced this on her page on the social network Facebook (banned in Russia; belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The journalist complained that her lectures in Russia were cancelled. In addition, as Kazantseva stated, she learned from her lawyer that a criminal case could be filed against her.

We thought and thought, and decided that I would really hang out in the glorious city of Tbilisi until better times come Asya Kazantsevascience journalist and writer

Kazantseva promised to return to Russia when “the wind changes”

The journalist named one of the reasons for leaving Russia because State Duma deputy Andrei Lugovoi published her home address online. According to Kazantseva, at the same time, she was hit with a wave of criticism online because of her position regarding the special operation. After this, her lectures in Moscow and Kazan were cancelled. Due to the fact that events are not held, as the journalist noted, it is difficult for her to make a living in Russia.

In addition, Kazantseva stated that she fears criminal prosecution. She recalled that she has a small daughter and emphasized that “even a small risk of imprisonment is unacceptable to her.”

I am a Russian science journalist, and as soon as the wind changes and I can work in Russia again, I will be back on the first flight to speak at the Living Word in Tver, and Milmax in Kazan, and Mediomodo in Moscow, and all other lecture halls from Sochi to Norilsk, from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok. And we will still be happy, and we will still have life Asya Kazantsevascience journalist and writer

A State Duma deputy published the journalist's home address and accused her of treason

In December 2023, Lugovoi in his Telegram-channel reposted the publication, which included the journalist’s personal information, in particular, a mobile phone number and four home addresses. “For those who personally want to convey to Asya that betrayal of one’s country is the most terrible sin,” read caption for the post.

In another publications Lugovoy posted screenshots of posts in which Kazantseva speaks out against the special operation in Ukraine. The deputy also called her “specially trained personnel at foreign universities” and “a link in an intelligence network on Russian territory.”

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

Kazantseva in response statedthat Lugovoi acted illegally by publishing her personal data. She also said that she lived only at one of the addresses indicated in his post.

Later, the journalist reported that the State Duma Ethics Commission did not find anything illegal in the fact that the deputy posted her personal information in the public domain. The commission explained that the Russian Constitution guarantees everyone freedom of speech.

Kazantseva is the author of a series of popular science books

Asya Kazantseva is a Russian science journalist, popularizer of science, and a neuroscientist by training. He is the author of the popular science books “Someone is Wrong on the Internet!”, “Who Would Have Thought!” and “The brain is material.” Winner of the Enlightener Prize.

At the end of September 2022, police officers detained Kazantseva and took her to the Filevskoye police station. At that moment she was nine months pregnant.

According to the journalist, at first the police told her that they had detained her as a conscript, but then they clarified that this was connected with referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. No other details were provided. Soon she released from the police station.