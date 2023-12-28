Marcel Proust wrote that true discovery does not consist in searching for new landscapes, but in looking with new eyes, and that is what Antonio Escohotado did every time he interacted with nature.

From the pages of his diary it is clear that he never broke the thread of curiosity that leads to study. In this way, Escohotado exercised his understanding by trying to understand the secret complexity of nature. From reading the bark of trees he delved into the botanical collections to discover that the perfume of the Earth is the fragrance of an “unbeatable residence.”

Because there are various and very juicy scientific findings in his diary, not only with regard to the analysis of the different substances that Escohotado used to relax and alter consciousness, but also with regard to his last days; the Parkinson's disease he suffered and the effects of age on his prostate and bladder, as well as the soles of his feet. “One had not imagined something like this, but I did know that it was going to be difficult and uncertain,” he writes at the beginning of January 2019.

There is a suitable entry for this section; the one corresponding to January 28, 2012, where Escohotado criticizes Western medicine, the same medicine that diagnoses incurable illnesses and is mistakenly called “preventive,” which, according to Escohotado, is a contradiction as ridiculous as “promising life.” eternal through self-mortification.” Next, he denounces the lack of studies that relate the lowering of defenses to the diagnosis of cancer. And here we must stop, because, although few and far between, there are studies that link cancer tumors with the immune system.

Because the immune system not only defends us from external pathogenic attacks, but also from the internal chaos that our body experiences when cells get out of control and grow unexpectedly, spreading throughout the body. In this way, cancer advances more quickly when the immune system is impaired, the most common cancers being melanoma and kidney cancer, as well as lymphatic cancer. But they are all hypotheses. There is no certain science that can be applied to tumors and their relationship with the immune system.

What is known is that molecular structures called antigens serve as tumor markers. It is a mechanism that our immune system recognizes in order to stop or destroy cancer cells. However, cancer can escape the control of the immune system, rendering the system's own response ineffective. There is a theory called tumor immunoediting theory, which is based on the fact that precancerous cells can be eliminated by the immune system unless these cells evolve and escape.

This theory proposes three stages. The first, “elimination” or immunosurveillance, where the tumor cells are eliminated by the immune system before becoming invasive. The second phase, called “equilibrium”, where the tumor cells and the immune system appear in dynamic equilibrium, and finally, the “escape” phase where the tumor that has been generated during the equilibrium phase expands throughout the body. .

Perhaps what Escohotado was referring to in his diary was the lack of depth presented in the studies that relate cancer to the immune system. Because for Antonio Escohotado, knowledge was a natural achievement that can only be achieved by maintaining curiosity as a controlled hallucination; the only way to get to the bottom of things.

