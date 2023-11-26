Tribes of hunter-gatherers from Mexico migrated to California more than 5,000 years agopossibly spreading distinctive languages ​​from the south to the region almost 1,000 years earlier than previously thought, a new genetic study details.

“We haven’t completely figured it out, but we do provide evidence of a substantial migration of people coming to California at this time,” said Nathan Nakatsuka, lead author of the study and a population geneticist and postdoctoral fellow at the New York Genome Center, to Live Science.

Nakatsuka and his colleagues studied ancient DNA extracted from the teeth and bones of 79 ancient people found at archaeological sites in central and southern California., dated between 7,400 and 200 years ago. They also extracted ancient DNA from the remains of 40 people at sites in northwest and north-central Mexico, dated between 2,900 and 500 years ago.

This finding challenges the idea that what are known as the Uto-Aztec languages, which include the Nahuatl language of the Aztecs and Toltecs, as well as Hopi and Shoshoni, were spread north by prehistoric migrants from Mexico along with the technologies of corn crop. “The timing and location of this genetic material entering California is really important to understanding the Uto-Aztec migration,” he said.

By comparing ancient genomes, researchers found evidence of an increase in migration from northern Mexico to southern and central California about 5,200 years ago.. The timing of this migration contradicts the existing idea that the spread of corn cultivation about 4,300 years ago led to the spread of Uto-Aztec languages, as migrant farmers prospered more than the hunter-gatherers who lived there before them. . But the new study indicates that such languages ​​could have been spread by a hunter-gatherer migration that occurred almost 1,000 years earlier.

The research, published in the journal Nature, recognizes the possibility that the later expansion of corn cultivation in California may have been a result of earlier migration, when the first wave of migrants was accompanied by related people who were already growing corn at that time. “But at least we see people coming here to California before growing corn,” he said.

Prehistoric migrations led to the subsequent expansion of corn planting

The first migrations to ancient California

The first people to arrive in present-day North America did so tens of thousands of years ago., based on analysis of evidence found at several sites, including human feces from 14,500 years ago in the Paisley Caves in Oregon; artifacts from 14,550 years ago from Monte Verde, Chile; and human footprints from 23,000 years ago in White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Once humans arrived, they migrated within the present-day US territory. This latest study reveals a previously unknown regional migration.

The researchers also found shared genetics between the ancient people of the Northern Channel Islands of California and the adjacent coast, and the Chumash Indians., whose genetics were represented by the individuals in the study who lived about 200 years ago. Robert Hard, a professor of anthropology at the University of Texas at San Antonio, who was not involved in the research, told Live Science that the study provides a deeper understanding of the relationships between different groups of indigenous peoples.

He noted that the remains of many of the individuals analyzed in the study have been in museums in the United States and Mexico for many decades.. “Now, with advances in ancient DNA technology, these individuals are giving a voice through this research to help write their story,” Hard concluded.