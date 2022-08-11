Leaping from rock to rock to cross a stream on Austria’s Jamtal glacier, climatologist Andrea Fischer (pictured right, with Violeta Lauria) expresses fears that valuable scientific data will be irreversibly lost as snow and the ice disappear. The glaciologist, deputy director of the Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, explained that as these frozen water formations grew, the ice encapsulated twigs and leaves, which can now be carbon dated.



Thursday, August 11, 2022



