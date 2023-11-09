During a film we mainly sympathize with characters of the same sex. This is evident from a scientific cinema experiment by the Center for Human Drug Research (CHDR). Visitors to the last Leiden International Film Festival (LIFF) took part in a heart rate test. The renowned research institute then made some interesting observations.
Gudo Tienhooven
