Beyond the cases that the press is revealing these days, how serious is the problem of scientific misconduct in Spain? Although there is some disagreement about what constitutes misconduct, there is consensus that forgery, data manipulation, and plagiarism are serious cases. But there is also agreement that the reliability of science, and the trust it arouses in the public, also requires the control and eradication of other more common dubious practices such as making use of controversial experimental designs (for favoring one of the hypotheses tested). , hiding data relevant to the investigation, publishing the same text several times, giving away or inventing co-authorship, and not declaring conflicts of interest.

Based on these consensuses, Spain faces at least two problems: we do not know too much about how widespread scientific malpractice is in our country. And, if we knew, we would not have too many means to correct them. Although it is true that, in general, determining the prevalence of misconduct is not easy, this is made more difficult in Spain because it lacks a body that supervises, from an ethical point of view, scientific production. Unlike other countries such as the United States, Spain does not have a scientific integrity office in charge of investigating suspected cases of misconduct and with the authority to sanction individuals and institutions that engage in or allow malpractice.

In Spain we have, of course, Clinical Research Ethics Committees, but its primary function is to protect the rights and well-being of human research participants, not to assess scientific misconduct in general. There are also Committees that oversee scientific integrity in universities and research centers, but it is not mandatory to create them nor are there, for example, common criteria on how they should carry out their task. Furthermore, by themselves, these committees would be insufficient. After all, institutions do not usually have incentives to identify, document and prosecute behaviors that, as we have also seen these days, will end up affecting their public reputation. This not only makes it difficult to determine the true prevalence of scientific misconduct, but also calls into question the ability of relevant institutions to prevent and correct cases of malpractice. Moreover, part of the confusion that we have seen in the debate is due to the fact that, today, in Spain there is no obligation to train in research ethics, nor are there common criteria on how to do it or from whom to demand it.

It’s not all bad news, however. Law 17/2022 on science, technology and innovation, reiterates the creation of the Spanish Research Ethics Committee as a collegiate and independent body. This Committee, which has just been created, has among its functions those of issuing proposals and reports on matters related to research ethics, as well as establishing general principles for the elaboration of codes of good practices. Besides, Royal Decree 53/2023 approved the regulations of the Spanish committee of research ethics where its functions are specified in more detail, as well as its composition, structure and organization. The Committee will have an Office of Scientific Integrity and a National Ethics Commission for scientific and technical research with powers over the issues at hand here. Even so, the Committee has an exclusively advisory character, it has no authority to impose sanctions. And it is not clear what resources it will have to operate, since the Royal Decree does not establish a specific line of financing. In fact, already in 2011 a law that required the creation of the Committee recently formedso it could well be that, once the commotion of these days is forgotten, another decade passes without any significant progress.

If we have gone so long without an evaluation agency with more than the odd scandal, someone may wonder if its creation is really necessary. To do this, it is enough to look at what is happening outside of Spain. Entire fields of study have suffered an international reputation crisis as a result of these scandals, as was the case with embryonic stem cell research due to the fraud perpetrated by Woo Suk Hwang and his co-authors, or the field of social psychology after the scandals. caused by researchers in that discipline. Let us think of the reputational crisis of drug regulatory agencies, such as the US FDA, when they have authorized treatments based on controversial data. And let us not forget, either, the hidden scandal that involves the waste of public resources that go to dubious investigations. And if these effects do not concern us, scientific misconduct can also cause harm to participants in clinical trials and to patients who receive treatments based on erroneous results. Step by step, all these factors end up undermining public confidence in science.

These are not minor problems. To this must be added another worrying fact. Although there are disagreements about what are the factors that favor scientific misconduct, there are evidence that countries that have enforceable national policies for researchers, with penalties for offenders, are less at risk of being affected by malpractice. How many scandals will it take for us to take action?

Immaculate by Melo Martín is Professor of Medical Ethics. Weill Cornell Medicine—Cornell University. Visiting Professor, CNIO Biobank

