The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat organized, as part of its summer program, scientific and educational courses in the jurisprudence of worship, focusing on how to master prayer and purification, the legal rulings for them, and understanding their faith and behavioral values.

The worshippers attended with interest and attention the courses in which the imams of the mosques, after the prayers in more than 2,000 mosques across the country, discussed the conditions for the validity of the prayer, detailing the rules of ablution, guided by evidence from the Qur’an and Sunnah and the sayings of the jurists. The worshippers appreciated the Authority’s interest in topics that touch upon their religious needs.