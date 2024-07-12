52,000 years ago, the skin of a Siberian woolly mammoth was exposed to extreme cold conditions that caused it to freeze dry and trap remnants of its DNA.

Scientists have finally used the sample to reconstruct a 3D genome of the animal, an achievement that could help improve understanding of extinct species and even spur efforts to bring them back to life.

All ancient DNA samples found so far have generally been in the form of incomplete fragments, greatly limiting the amount of information researchers can extract from them.

“We have now shown that under certain conditions, not only are these DNA fragments preserved, but also their original order,” said Olga Dudchenk, a geneticist at Baylor College of Medicine in the United States, who co-authored the study that carried these conclusions and published its results on Thursday in the scientific journal Cell.

Understanding the three-dimensional structure of the genome, the complete set of DNA, is crucial for identifying which genes are active in specific organs. This, in turn, helps us understand, for example, how brain cells allow us to think, heart cells to beat, and immune system cells to fight disease.

It has long been thought that this information would inevitably be lost due to the rapid decay of very small molecules.

But about ten years ago, an international team of scientists set out to find an ancient specimen whose three-dimensional DNA organization remained so intact that it could be completely reconstructed using a new technique.

Their search led them to an exceptionally well-preserved woolly mammoth specimen, found in northeastern Siberia in 2018.

It is unclear whether the female died naturally or was killed by humans. However, it appears that individuals deliberately dismembered her, leaving the skin around the head, neck and left ear intact.

– dried meat

The researchers hypothesized that the skin had frozen and dried, turning into a glass-like state that trapped its molecules and preserved the shape of its chromosomes, structures that contain strands of DNA.

In short, the researchers found themselves with a piece of dried meat from a woolly mammoth.

To study its resistance, the scientists subjected pieces of modern dried meat (both lab-grown and commercially purchased) to a series of tests to simulate the kind of damage that ancient samples would likely have suffered over thousands of years.

“We shot her with a gun. We ran her over with a car,” study co-author Cynthia Perez Estrada said in a statement.

Each time, the dried meat was broken into tiny pieces. “But at the nanoscale, the chromosomes remained intact, unchanged,” explained the Rice University researcher.

One of the most important findings of this research is that it proves that mammoths have 28 pairs of chromosomes. This is consistent with the number of chromosome pairs, also 28, in elephants, the closest living relatives of mammoths. But “before this study, everyone could make their own assumptions,” says Olga Dudchenko.

– “Re-extinction”

Scientists have also identified several genes that could give the woolly mammoth its characteristics, including the gene responsible for its long, thick eyelashes.

Erez Lieberman-Aydin, who also led the study, said that although the group of researchers did not aim to bring the mammoth back to life, the information they gathered could help in that field.

A Japanese team plans to clone a woolly mammoth, while an American team seeks to create elephants that are genetically similar to mammoths.

In the skin, “96 percent of the genes are essentially in the same active state as they are in the elephant,” said Erez Lieberman-Aidan. That means scientists working on this “post-extinction” effort can now focus on the remaining 4 percent.

Researchers hope that this study will mark the beginning of a new chapter in paleontology, if more specimens of this type are discovered.

According to Olga Dudchenko, the Arctic permafrost remains a promising place to search for such samples, but mummification processes in some ancient civilizations, for example of pets, can also allow their DNA to be preserved very well.