The ninth of February was not an ordinary day in the history of the Emirates and the Arab region, as it was a historic day marking the beginning of a new phase with which the region entered the space age, just as it is the case when the Soviet Union placed the world’s first satellite in space in the mid-fifties, and was sent after A few years ago, Yuri Gagarin, at the beginning of the sixties of the last century, was the first astronaut in human history. The question here is, what are the technological, scientific and economic gains that resulted from? It took the world to the space age, advanced technology and communications that changed the face of life on planet Earth. In such cases, the question of gains arises again, as is the case with the Emirati “Hope Probe”.

As usual, the impotent from the lost religious and leftist forces and the states that support them tried to distort this achievement for a simple reason, which is to justify their impotence and failure in administration and the economy. Countries ruled by political Islam suffer from poverty and hunger. As for the left-wing regimes in the world, they fell, like dominoes one after the other, leaving massive economic devastation and poor peoples, despite the immense wealth of some of these countries.

Let us return now to the Emirati and Arab achievement of promising future dimensions for development and progress. Among other things, the disabled raise a question regarding the cost of the “Hope Probe” project, which, according to their perception, is $ 200 million, and because of ignorance they consider that this is a futile investment! The truth is that the problem of the UAE and the GCC countries with all forms of critics is an incomprehensible issue. While they criticize and demand an increase in the share of scientific research and innovations, as a percentage of the GDP, at the same time they criticize when this percentage is increased, as is the case. In the important future investment of the “probe” of hope, as if criticism has become a hobby for the helpless.

Now let us clarify the value of the investment of $ 200 million, and the important gains that resulted from it, as preparing and qualifying 200 engineers from the sons and daughters of the Emirates comes at the forefront of these achievements. It is worth the investment, if we know that the value of one stealth aircraft that the United States owns is worth 500 million dollars, not to mention the human and material infrastructure that has been established in the country, and is developed and harnessed to serve economic and technological development.

As for the volume of information and data that the “probe” will collect, it will provide a great service not to the UAE, as it is the fifth country to reach Mars, but to all countries that can benefit from this information, especially since the UAE has announced its intention to provide this data to everyone, as it is expected that The “probe” collects more than 1000 gigabytes of new data, which is known for the first time, as this is a scientific repertoire and strong foundations for modern economies, which depend on advanced technology and artificial intelligence based on scientific data.

For these reasons that we have mentioned very briefly, the developed world welcomed this step, which is well aware of its promising future value, as some neutral professional statements can be made. The head of the French Space Center, Jean-Yves Le Gaal, said, “The first Arab expedition led by the UAE puts it among the adults In the world of space and its sciences, adding that the Emirati probe will enrich our scientific knowledge, because it will be the gateway for us to know through Mars on planet Earth because of the similarity between them.

As for “Thomas Zurbuchen”, Associate Director of the International Space Administration at NASA, he tweeted: “Your daring adventure to explore the Red Planet will inspire others to reach the stars. We hope that we will join you on Mars by the American spacecraft Perseverance.” . In conclusion: The Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Emirates, Patrick Moody, said: I offer my congratulations to you, emirates! You have shown the world what can be accomplished with knowledge, vision and commitment. These are three professional certificates from superpowers that constitute pride for this distinguished scientific and technological achievement.

* Consultant and economist