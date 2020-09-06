Connecting human brains to computers via a chip: this is Elon Musk’s new project. A brain implant 23 millimeters in diameter and 8 millimeters thick which would measure in real time the activity of several thousand neurons. The billionaire plans to install it, in just one hour, on the surface of the human brain using a robot. “I think that in the future, we will be able to record and see our memories, if we have full access to the brain and we manage to decode the memory then we will be able to record, keep backups and restore our memories and why not synchronize his memory with a robotic body “, he explained.

The promises would be limitless: to cure depression, to treat paralyzed patients and why not, to decipher our most intimate thoughts. For Grégoire Courtine, neuroscientist, the promise of a cure by means of a chip is largely premature. “You have to calibrate the expectations, you cannot say tomorrow people will walk again when you are not yet at a level of knowledge to do so. “